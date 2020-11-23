Monday, November 23, 2020 4:20 pm
China launches mission to bring back material from moon
SAM McNEIL | Associated Press
WENCHANG, China -- China launched an ambitious mission on Tuesday to bring back material from the moon’s surface for the first time in more than 40 years -- an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally.
Chang’e 5 -- named for the Chinese moon goddess -- is the country’s boldest lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for China’s space program, and some experts say it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a crewed lunar mission.
The four modules of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft blasted off at just after 3:30 p.m. Fort Wayne time atop a massive Long March-5Y rocket from the Wenchang launch center along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.
