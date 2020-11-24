Inequality, populism targeted in pope's book

ROME – Pope Francis is supporting demands for racial justice in the wake of the U.S. police killing of George Floyd and is blasting COVID-19 skeptics and media organizations that spread their conspiracies in a new book penned during the Vatican's coronavirus lockdown.

In “Let Us Dream,” Francis also criticizes populist politicians who whip up rallies in ways reminiscent of the 1930s, and the hypocrisy of “rigid” conservative Catholics who support them. But he also criticizes the forceful downing of historic statues during protests for racial equality this year as a misguided attempt to “purify the past.”

The 150-page book, due out Dec. 1, was ghost-written by Francis' English-language biographer, Austen Ivereigh.

At its core, “Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis' vision of a more economically and environmentally just post-coronavirus world where the poor, the elderly and weak aren't left on the margins and the wealthy aren't consumed only with profits.

Francis singles out Christian-majority countries where nationalist-populist leaders seek to defend Christianity from perceived enemies.

“Today, listening to some of the populist leaders we now have, I am reminded of the 1930s, when some democracies collapsed into dictatorships seemingly overnight,” Francis wrote. “We see it happening again now in rallies where populist leaders excite and harangue crowds, channeling their resentments and hatreds against imagined enemies to distract from the real problems.”