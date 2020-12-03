Villagers' bond defies Kosovo's ethnic divide

VAGANESH, Kosovo – Blagica Dicic, 92 and in failing health, is the only resident of a remote ethnic Serb village in the mountains of eastern Kosovo that's been abandoned by all its other inhabitants – including her own children.

Djordje, the eldest son, has moved to Serbia's capital, Belgrade, and has no room for her. The younger son, Slobodan, lives in a nearby town with his paralyzed wife and rarely visits.

But now, she feels she's got a new son. It's all the more remarkable because Fadil Rama, 54, comes from the other side of Kosovo's bitter ethnic divide, being a member of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority and a Muslim.

“I have three sons, not two,” she says, lying in bed with two blankets to cover her in her tiny home in Vaganesh, 30 miles east of the capital Pristina.

“Fadil is the other one, bringing me food and taking care of me,” she says of the man who lives less than a mile away in the ethnic Albanian village of Strezovce.

Until early November, Dicic enjoyed good health but has now grown weaker and has difficulty standing. Still, she refuses to move out of her dilapidated two-story home, surviving on a 60-euro monthly pension. It's one of about 50 stone-and-wood houses that are slowly collapsing from neglect.

Before the 1998-1999 war, more than 200 people lived there.

The war in the former Serbian province killed more than 10,000 – mostly ethnic Albanians – and ended after a NATO bombing campaign forced Serbia to withdraw its forces that were fighting an ethnic Albanian insurrection.

The United Nations ran the territory for nine years before Kosovo in 2008 declared independence, which Serbia doesn't recognize. Relations between Belgrade and Pristina remain tense.

Since the war, Vaganesh has had no drinking water. Dicic used to walk to Strezovce for water and essential supplies, but now she's too frail. Rama, who owns a small grocery shop, has known Dicic since he was a boy and said she always had a gift of sweets for Strezovce's children, even during the fighting.

“She has been such a good woman before, during and after the war and has treated us like her children,” he said. “When I learned she remained alone, I felt very sorry and thought of paying back her good deeds.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, Rama has visited her twice a week, bringing food. He cleans her room as best he can, lights the stove and settles down to cook for her. Rama said he saw nothing strange in helping an elderly, Orthodox Christian Serb. His fellow villagers agree.

“Why? For assisting an old lady? A Serb? So what?” two men in Strezovce responded together. “Good for him.”