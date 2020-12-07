China spacecraft grabs moon rocks

BEIJING – A Chinese probe that landed on the moon transferred rocks to an orbiter Sunday in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the country's space agency announced.

The ascent stage of the Chang'e spacecraft made the transfer after docking with the robot spacecraft orbiting the moon, according to the China National Space Administration. A container with 4.4 pounds of rocks was transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later and the ascent stage then separated from the rest of the spacecraft after about seven hours, CNSA said.

If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth. A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in China's northern grasslands in the Inner Mongolia region in mid-December. They will be the first fresh samples of the lunar surface obtained by scientists since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe in 1976.

SpaceX launches gear for experiments

A SpaceX capsule carrying more than 6,400 pounds of equipment for science experiments launched from Florida to the International Space Station on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center's 39A launch pad at 11:17 a.m. for the 24th launch in 2020 from the company led by Elon Musk. About eight minutes into the mission, the first-stage booster landed successfully on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

The spacecraft will dock at the ISS this afternoon and stay about a month before splashing back down on Earth in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission's main focus is testing an airtight commercial airlock billed as a way to help more private companies deploy satellites into space and expose experiments to space.

'Uneasy deterrence' for US, Iran navies

The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy's 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. He described having a “healthy respect” for both Iran's regular navy and the naval forces of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

“We have achieved an uneasy deterrence. That uneasy deterrence is exacerbated by world events and by events along the way,” the vice admiral said. “But I have found Iranian activity at sea to be cautious and circumspect and respectful, to not risk unnecessary miscalculation or escalation at sea.”

Maduro's party shoo-in for election

Venezuela's congressional election on Sunday will almost certainly give President Nicolás Maduro control over the country's last major independent institution.

Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, seeks to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela.

An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidó was boycotting the vote, declared a sham by the European Union, the U.S. and several other nations.

Voting results were not available late Sunday several hours after the polls had closed.