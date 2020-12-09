The Journal Gazette
 
    Gone-olith: Mystery 10-foot pillar in Germany destroyed

    Associated Press

     

    BERLIN – A mysterious 3-meter (10-foot) tall metal pillar that appeared on a field near the central German town of Sulzbach over the weekend has been reduced to scrap.

    German news agency dpa reports that the pillar, one of many so-called monoliths that have appeared without explanation around the world in recent weeks, was destroyed by unknown persons late Tuesday.

    It quoted a local official in Sulzbach saying Wednesday that the debris has already been taken to a junkyard to avoid endangering passers-by.

    A large wooden sculpture of a more profane nature recently disappeared and was then swiftly replaced in Bavaria, causing mirth and a flurry of headlines worldwide.

