No one to be charged in deadly Denmark train accident

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – No one will be prosecuted for Denmark’s deadliest train accident in 30 years, in which a high-speed passenger train struck a semi-trailer that fell off a freight train coming in the opposite direction during a storm, police said Wednesday. Eight passengers were killed and 16 injured in the crash.

The Jan. 2, 2019, accident happened because the unit wasn’t properly secured.

"Neither individuals nor companies have acted in a way that would make it possible to place criminal liability,” police spokesman Martin von Buelow said.

“There is nothing in the accident that indicates that the lack of locking was the result of an intentional act by someone, that is, that a person should have deliberately failed to attach the semi-trailer to the train carriage.”

Police said they have now closed the criminal investigation after Denmark’s Accident Investigation Board last year concluded that strong winds were able to knock the semi-trailer off the freight train’s flatcar as it crossed the Storebaelt system of bridges and a tunnel that link the central Danish islands of Zealand and Funen.

The victims were all on the passenger train. The freight train was transporting semi-trailers filled with empty beer and soft drink crates when it smashed into the high-speed passenger train and ripped open its left side.