Kidnapped students released in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said Thursday.

In an announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, Gov. Aminu Bello Masari said the 344 boarding school students were turned over to security officials and were being brought to the capital of Katsina, where they will get physical examinations before being reunited with their families.

“I think we can say ... we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them,” Masari said. He did not disclose if the government paid any ransom.

Putin denies role in Navalny poisoning

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused U.S. intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims even as he held out hope for better ties with Washington.

Speaking via video hookup during his annual marathon news conference that lasted 41/2 hours, the Russian leader countered the accusations by saying that if the Kremlin wanted to poison Navalny, it would have succeeded. “If there was such a desire, it would have been done,” Putin said with a chuckle.

Putin also voiced hope that the administration of President-elect Joe Biden would move to extend the last remaining U.S.-Russian arms control pact that is set to expire in early February.

French train attacker gets life sentence

A French court on Thursday convicted an Islamic State operative over a train attack five years ago that was foiled with the dramatic intervention of three American passengers.

The special terrorism court sentenced Morocco-born Ayoub El Khazzani to life in prison, with 22 years guaranteed behind bars. Three accomplices, who weren't on the train, were convicted of complicity and handed sentences ranging from seven to 27 years.

Clint Eastwood turned the face-off into a movie, “The 15:17 to Paris.”

Epstein associate arrested in France

A former model who testified to French police that she was drugged and raped as a teenager by an associate of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein said she wept “tears of joy” Thursday after the modeling agent was taken into custody at Paris' main airport for an array of suspected sex crimes.

The French agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, was detained Wednesday at Charles de Gaulle airport and was being held in police custody for questioning, the Paris prosecutors' office said.

Dutch former model Thysia Huisman is among women who have accused Brunel of rape and sexual assault, as part of what has become a broad French probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle.

England lockdown widens; Macron ill

Large parts of southern England will be placed under the country's strictest coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, Britain's health secretary said Thursday, as infections and hospital admissions continue to surge in those areas.

Under the rules, all restaurants and pubs must close except for takeout services, and people can't socialize indoors or in most outdoor places.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron went ahead with a planned speech by videoconference Thursday, hours after testing positive for COVID-19. The French and Spanish prime ministers and the EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.