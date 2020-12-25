Britain, EU achieve final-hour trade deal

BRUSSELS – Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal Thursday that should avert economic chaos on New Year's and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.

Once ratified by both sides, the agreement will ensure Britain and the 27-nation bloc can continue to trade in goods without tariffs or quotas after the U.K. breaks fully free of the EU on Jan. 1.

Relief was palpable all around that nine months of tense and often testy negotiations had finally produced a positive result.

The Christmas Eve breakthrough was doubly welcome amid a coronavirus pandemic that has left some 70,000 people in Britain dead and led the country's neighbors to shut their borders to the U.K. over a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the virus circulating in England.

“We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny,” declared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who posted a picture of himself on social media, beaming with thumbs up.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it. ... It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides,” she said in Brussels.

It has been 41/2 years since Britons voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU and – in the words of the Brexiteers' campaign slogan – “take back control” of the U.K.'s borders and laws.

It took more than three years of wrangling before Britain left the bloc's political structures last January. Disentangling the two sides' economies and reconciling Britain's desire for independence with the EU's aim of preserving its unity took months longer.

The devil will be in the detail of the 2,000-page agreement, but both sides claimed the deal protects their cherished goals. Britain said it gives the U.K. control over its money, borders, laws and fishing grounds and ensures the country is “no longer in the lunar pull of the EU.” Von der Leyen said it protects the EU's single market and contains safeguards to ensure Britain does not unfairly undercut the bloc's standards.

If Britain were to quit the EU with no agreement on trade, the two sides would reinstate tariffs on each other's goods. Johnson's government acknowledged that a chaotic no-deal exit – or a “crash-out,” as the British call it – would probably cause gridlock at the country's ports, temporary shortages of some goods and higher food prices. The turmoil could also cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.

To avoid that, negotiating sessions alternating between London and Brussels – and sometimes disrupted by the pandemic – gradually whittled differences between the two sides.