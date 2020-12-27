Former double agent George Blake, 98, dies

MOSCOW – George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to Moscow, has died in Russia. He was 98.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, known as SVR, announced his death Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences, hailing Blake as a “brilliant professional” and a man of “remarkable courage.”

As a double agent, Blake exposed a Western plan to eavesdrop on Soviet communications from an underground tunnel into East Berlin. He also unmasked scores of British agents in Eastern Europe, some of whom were executed. Blake had lived in Russia since his daring escape from a British prison in 1966 and was given the rank of Russian intelligence colonel.

Britain considered Blake to be a traitor, but the man himself never agreed with that assessment and said that he had never actually “felt” British.

“To betray, you first have to belong. I never belonged,” he said.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment Saturday on Blake's death.

Born in the Netherlands, Blake joined British intelligence during World War II. He was posted to Korea when the war there erupted in 1950 and was detained by the Communist north. He said he volunteered to work for the Soviet Union after witnessing the relentless U.S. bombing of North Korea.

In a statement issued in 2017 through the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Blake emphasized that he decided to switch sides after seeing civilians massacred by the “American military machine.”

“I realized back then that such conflicts are deadly dangerous for the entire humankind and made the most important decision in my life – to cooperate with Soviet intelligence voluntarily and for free to help protect peace in the world,” Blake said.