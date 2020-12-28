The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, December 28, 2020

    Search for survivors ends; 12 dead in Iran avalanches

    Associated Press

    TEHRAN, Iran – Iranian rescue workers ended their search for survivors Sunday following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported.

    The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier.

    The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches occurred is a popular weekend destination for hiking and climbing. Fridays are a day off for most Iranian workers.

    State TV aired footage showing emergency crews using a helicopter to search for the missing. Iran's Red Crescent Society also released photos of rescue workers unloading body bags from a helicopter Saturday.

    The report said 11 people were found dead, and one died after being transferred to a hospital. It said rescue teams found 14 missing people during the operation.

    Authorities said many had disregarded reports by the meteorological office about possible strong winds Friday.

    Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

