2nd Rohingya group sent to island

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Officials in Bangladesh sent a second group of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal on Monday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.

More than 30 buses carrying about 1,500 refugees left their camps in Cox's Bazar district on the way to the island, a government official involved with the process said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said the refugees are expected to reach Bhasan Char island on naval vessels on Tuesday at noon.

Authorities say the refugees were selected for relocation based on their willingness, and that no pressure was applied on them. But several human rights and activist groups say some refugees have been forced to go to the island, located 21 miles from the mainland.

Saudi women's activist sentenced

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly worded counterterrorism law. The ruling nearly brings to a close a case that has drawn international criticism and the ire of U.S. lawmakers.

Loujain al-Hathloul has already been in pre-trial detention and has endured several stretches of solitary confinement. Her continued imprisonment was likely to be a point of contention in relations between the kingdom and the incoming presidency of Joe Biden, whose inauguration takes place in January – around two months before what is now expected to be al-Hathloul's release date.

Al-Hathloul could be released in March based on time already served, according to rights group Prisoners of Conscience, which focuses on Saudi political detainees. She has been imprisoned since May 2018.

Vatican office in probe loses assets

Pope Francis has formally stripped the Vatican secretariat of state of its financial assets and real estate holdings after its bungled management of hundreds of millions of euros in donations and investments that are now the subject of a corruption investigation.

Francis signed a new law over the weekend ordering the secretariat of state to complete the transfer of all its holdings to another Vatican office by Feb. 4. The law also calls for other donations that had been managed by the secretariat of state – to be held and managed by the Vatican's treasury office.

The changes are a response to a spiraling Vatican criminal investigation into years-long allegations of mismanagement, which has resulted in losses of tens of millions of euros at a time of financial crisis for the Holy See.

Gibraltar remains Brexit dispute

While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to a four-year saga known as Brexit, there is one rocky speck of British soil still left in limbo.

Gibraltar, a British colony jutting off the southern tip of Spain's mainland, wasn't included in the Brexit trade deal announced on Christmas Eve between the European Union and the United Kingdom to reorganize the commercial and trade relations between the now 27-member bloc and the first nation to exit the group.

The deadline for Gibraltar remains Friday, when a transitionary period regulating the short border between Gibraltar and Spain expires. If no deal is reached, there are serious concerns that a hard border would cause disruption for the workers, tourists and major business connections across the two sides.