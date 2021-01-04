Islamic extremists kill 100 in Niger raids

NIAMEY, Niger – Islamic extremists staged attacks on two villages in Niger near its border with Mali, killing at least 100 people, Niger's prime minister said Sunday.

The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked Saturday after locals killed two fighters, local officials said, taking place the same day as the West African nation's electoral commission announced that presidential elections would be heading to a second round.

Niger has endured several attacks by Islamic extremists, including the Nigeria-based Boko Haram, and fighters linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

British lead singer Marsden dies at 78

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You'll Never Walk Alone,” has died. He was 78.

His family said that Marsden died Sunday “after a short illness in no way connected with COVID-19” and that his wife, daughters and grandchildren are “devastated.”

Marsden was the lead singer of the band that found fame in the Merseybeat scene in the 1960s. Though another Liverpool band – The Beatles – reached superstardom, Gerry and the Pacemakers will always have a place in the city's consciousness.

British diplomat Urquhart, 101, dies

British diplomat Brian Urquhart, an early leader of the United Nations who played a central role in developing the U.N. practice of peacekeeping, has died, according to his family. He was 101. Urquhart's son, Thomas, confirmed he died at his home on Saturday but didn't provide a cause.