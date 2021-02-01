Swedish movie fest adapts to pandemic

GOTEBORG, Sweden – Cinema in lockdown: Scandinavia's largest film festival is exploring the social isolation resulting from COVID-19 by setting up a temporary cinema-for-one on a desolated island in the North Sea with the only companionship the events' entire movie selection and enough food to last the week.

Lisa Enroth was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on the island of Hamneskar at Pater Noster, a former lighthouse turned boutique hotel. An emergency ward nurse from Sweden with a passion for film, Enroth said the isolation would give her “time to reflect and be alone” after a busy year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Goteborg Film Festival, began Friday and ends Feb. 8,. “The Isolated Cinema” is only accessible by small boat.

Enroth watches the films online either in her room or a living room, or she can watch them from the top of the lighthouse itself where organizers have set up a small screen surrounded by an amazing view.

The artistic director of the 44th Goteborg Film Festival, Jonas Holmberg, hopes this extreme viewing experience can help reflect on what the pandemic has done to our relationship with cinema.

“During this pandemic, so many people have turned to cinema when in isolation,” he said. “But the pandemic has also changed how we experience films.”

At the Draken cinema, the traditional home of the film festival, only one ticket is available for each screening, but filmmakers, actors or producers may also appear to speak about their work.

The opening gala saw the Swedish premiere of “Tove,” the 2020 biographical film of the Finnish author and illustrator Tove Jansson.

Walking down an empty red carpet, the movie's director and lead actress dressed the part and the organizers sought to replicate the excitement of a premiere to the lone viewer in the hall.