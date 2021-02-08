The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, February 08, 2021 9:50 am

    24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

    Associated Press

    DRABAT, Morocco – At least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco’s state news agency MAP reported Monday.

    Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

    Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

    The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story