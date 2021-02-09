Crews rush to find trapped workers

RUDRAPRAYAG, India – Rescuers in northern India worked Monday to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down a mountain in a disaster that has left at least 26 people dead and 165 missing.

More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand after Sunday's flood, which destroyed one dam, damaged another and washed homes downstream.

Officials said the focus was on saving 37 workers who are stuck inside a tunnel at one of the affected hydropower plants. Heavy equipment was brought in to help clear the way through a 1.5-mile-long tunnel and reach the workers, who have been out of contact since the flood.

Russia virus death totals far higher

Russia issued updated statistics Monday on coronavirus-linked deaths that showed that 162,429 people with COVID-19 died last year, a number far higher than previously reported by government officials.

The state statistics agency, Rosstat, released its figures for December on Monday, updating its count of coronavirus-linked deaths that includes cases where the virus wasn't the main cause of death and where the virus was suspected but not confirmed.

Rosstat's count is much higher than the tally reported by the Russian government's coronavirus task force, which is reflected in the numbers released by the World Health Organization. By Jan. 1, the task force reported a total 57,555 deaths. As of Monday, the number stood at 77,068.

Sikh adherents shift to vaccines

In normal times, crowds of young Southeast Asian residents would gather outside the Sikh temple in Dubai to pray, or wait for a hot meal.

A core tenet of the world's fifth-largest organized religion with over 50,000 adherents in the United Arab Emirates is the act of providing free, home-cooked vegetarian food to anyone in need, Sikh or otherwise. It's a deeply spiritual practice that can also be a lifeline in Dubai, where millions of low-paid workers from Asia, Africa and elsewhere power the service-heavy economy.

But over the past few days, the Sikhs of Dubai have found another way to practice “seva,” or selfless service. Instead of communal prayer and vibrantly flavored basmati rice and dal, they're providing what has become a coveted prize: 5,000 shots of the Chinese-made vaccine offered to people of all ages and backgrounds. As the coronavirus pandemic surges to previously unseen heights in the UAE, residents are scrambling to get vaccines in the world's second-fastest inoculation drive.

Monolith pops up near Turkish site

Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, about 10 feet high, was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.