Silence from Biden worrisome to Israelis

JERUSALEM – It's been three weeks, and he still hasn't called.

Israelis are expressing growing concern that President Joe Biden has yet to call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his inauguration. Some fear that it could forecast a chillier relationship between the two close allies after President Donald Trump's warm embrace.

The United States is Israel's closest ally, providing about $3.8 billion in annual military aid and shielding it from censure in international forums over its policies toward the Palestinians.

Netanyahu, who faces a tough battle for reelection in March, has long boasted of his close relations with American presidents and other world leaders. He's also hoping to dissuade Biden from rejoining the Iranian nuclear deal, to which Israel is strongly opposed.

Netanyahu dismissed any talk of a rift this week, noting that he spoke with Biden during the transition and saying he expects to hear from the president once he works his way over to the Middle East after speaking to North American and European leaders.

“Our alliance is strong, even if we do not agree on everything,” Netanyahu said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a similar note when asked about the lack of a call earlier this week in an interview on CNN's “The Situation Room,” saying he had spoken to his own Israeli counterparts since being sworn in.

“I'm sure that they'll have occasion to speak in the near future,” he said of Biden and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had a rocky relationship with President Barack Obama, who repeatedly clashed with the Israeli leader over the conflict with the Palestinians and the Iran nuclear deal. Many Israelis fear that Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, will revive his approach to the region.