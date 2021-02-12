Resistance to coup on the rise

YANGON, Myanmar – Members of Myanmar's ethnic minorities marched through streets in traditional dress and floated on wooden long boats in a scenic lake Thursday to protest last week's coup, a sign of the broad and growing resistance to the military takeover.

Opposition to the coup received a major boost from abroad from President Joe Biden, who ordered new sanctions and promised more measures to come as he demanded the junta hand power back to the elected government. That's part of a growing trend, as more governments consider sanctions against the military.

Tens of thousands of protesters have marched daily in Yangon and Mandalay, the country's biggest cities – and the demonstrations have spread throughout the country, showing depth of the resistance. The rallies have drawn people from all walks of life, despite an official ban on gatherings of more than five people. Factory workers and civil servants, students and teachers, medical personnel and people from LGBTQ communities, Buddhist monks and Catholic clergy have all come out in force.

On Thursday, people from Myanmar's ethnic minority groups, who are concentrated in far-flung border states, joined in – a striking show of unity in a country where some groups have resented the Burman majority's control and have also had their differences with Suu Kyi. But their deep mistrust of the military, which has brutally repressed their armed struggles for more autonomy, has made them uneasy allies with her party.

“Our people have been oppressed by the junta for many years. They have cracked down brutally. How long are they going to keep doing this?” asked protester Naw Ohn Hla, a human rights activist from the Karen ethnic group, at a demonstration in Yangon. “But the people understand the situation, and most of them are joining now.”

In Myanmar's eastern Shan State, home to the country's largest ethnic minority group, scores of wooden long boats used for fishing and transportation on scenic Inle Lake hosted a unique floating protest, with passengers holding placards denouncing the coup and calling for justice. Some protesters squeezed messages lengthwise onto oars, including “Respect Our Votes” and “Say No to Coup.”