    Friday, February 19, 2021 7:50 am

    Africa reaches 100,000 known COVID-19 deaths as danger grows

    Associated Press

    NAIROBI, Kenya -- Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 as the continent praised for its early response to the pandemic now struggles with a dangerous resurgence and medical oxygen often runs desperately short.

    The 54-country continent of about 1.3 billion people has barely seen the arrival of large-scale supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, and a variant of the virus dominant in South Africa is already posing a challenge to vaccination efforts.

    Health officials who breathed a sigh of relief last year when African countries did not see a huge number of COVID-19 deaths are now reporting a jump in fatalities.

