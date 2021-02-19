Arrest unrest continues in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain – Protests over the imprisonment of a rapper convicted of insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence were marred by rioting for the third night in a row Thursday.

The plight of Pablo Hasél, who began this week to serve a 9-month sentence in a northeastern prison, has triggered a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper's supporters and the police.

The ruling coalition's junior partner, the far-left United We Can (Unidas Podemos) party, on Thursday filed a petition for a “total pardon” for Hasél and another rapper, Valtònyc, who fled to Belgium in 2018 to avoid trial on charges of “glorifying” terrorism.

But potentially deepening the tension, court authorities in the northeastern Catalonia region announced that Hasél lost a recent appeal and is looking at an additional prison sentence of 21/2 years for obstructing justice and assault in 2017.

Like the two previous nights, the protests began with large gatherings in several cities that were, at first, mostly peaceful.

Bodies found buried in Mexico

At least a half-dozen bodies have been found buried in shallow pits in the scrubland of the northern Mexico state of Sonora, while in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, experts and police uncovered at least three burial pits in a tropical mangrove island, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in Sonora said a volunteer search team first found the clandestine burial site in the town of Cajeme, which police and experts then excavated. Two corpses and four sets of skeletal remains were recovered from the pits, which were near a formal graveyard.

In Veracruz, investigators from the National Search Commission found three pits with human remains and plastic bags inside.

12 years given to former fundraiser

A once high-flying political fundraiser who prosecutors said gave illegal campaign contributions to Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham and a host of other U.S. politicians was sentenced Thursday to 12 years behind bars.

Imaad Zuberi, who was accused of ingratiating himself with politicos in both major parties and peddling the resulting influence to foreign governments, pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and failing to register as a foreign agent.

He also was ordered to pay nearly $16 million in restitution and a nearly $2 million fine. Federal prosecutors described Zuberi, who reports to prison May 25, as a “mercenary” political donor who gave to anyone he thought could help him. Pay to play, he explained to clients, was just “how America work(s).”

Longtime Illinois lawmaker resigns

Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat who set much of Illinois' political agenda as House speaker for four decades before his ouster last month, resigned his seat in the Legislature on Thursday.

Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, was tarnished by a federal bribery investigation announced last summer. Madigan – who was instrumental in turning Illinois solidly blue from the bellwether it had been for much of the 20th century – has not been charged in the federal probe and maintains his innocence. But after being implicated, he lost his bid for a 19th term as speaker to Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

In a statement Thursday, Madigan, 78, did not explicitly state the reason for his departure after holding the post for 50 years.

Dole, 97, says he has lung cancer

Bob Dole, a former longtime senator and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Dole, 97, said in a short statement that he was diagnosed recently and would begin treatment on Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said.

Official charged in deadly crash

South Dakota's Republican attorney general was charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday.

Jason Ravnsborg is also facing misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and veering out of his lane, Emily Sovell, deputy Hyde County state's attorney, announced. Authorities said he was not on his phone at the time.

Each charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, Sovell said.

Parton asks statue bill be withdrawn

Dolly Parton is asking Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton said in a statement issued Thursday.