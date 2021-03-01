Famine warning given for Yemen

CAIRO – A U.N. humanitarian agency Sunday warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half-million people in the war-torn country living in famine-like conditions.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world's poorest country “has never been more acute,” adding that the years-long conflict, economic decline, and institutional collapse created enormous humanitarian needs in all sectors.

The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will appeal for $3.85 billion in relief aid for Yemen this year.

The response to the U.N. appeal is unlikely to meet expectations. Wealthy Gulf donors such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which contributed generously to appeals in 2018 and 2019, cut back drastically on aid to Yemen last year amid the pandemic and corruption in Yemen aid efforts.

The majority of Yemen's population lives in Houthi-held areas. The rebels have been implicated in stealing aid and using aid access to extort concessions and money. The U.S., one of the largest donors to Yemen, already suspended millions of dollars in aid to Houthi-controlled areas after reports of theft and looting of relief supplies.