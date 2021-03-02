US report dismissed by Saudi UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS – Saudi Arabia's U.N. ambassador on Monday disputed the U.S. intelligence report that concluded that the Saudi crown prince approved an operation to kill or capture dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying in a tweet: “Let us all move forward to tackle the serious business of world issues!!”

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the newly declassified Central Intelligence Agency report “is based on could've, should've and would've and does not rise to anywhere close to proving the accusation beyond reasonable doubt.”

Though intelligence officials stopped short of saying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's murder in October 2018, the four-page document described him as having “absolute control” over the kingdom's intelligence organizations and said it would have been highly unlikely for an operation like the killing to have been carried out without his approval.

Rallies in Armenia at odds over leader

Political tensions in Armenia heightened Monday, with supporters of the embattled prime minister and the opposition each holding massive rallies at separate sites in the capital.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to resign since he signed a peace deal in November that ended six weeks of intense fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Russia-brokered agreement saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.

Opposition protests seeking Pashinyan's ouster abated during the winter but intensified last week amid a rift between him and the country's military leaders.

El Salvador leader to control congress

Populist President Nayib Bukele appeared Monday to have won control of El Salvador's unicameral congress, ending a two-year standoff with legislators of the old parties that have dominated politics in the Central American country since the end of the 1980-1992 civil war. Bukele, 39, celebrated, writing, “Our people have waited 40 years for this.”

A preliminary count of about 80% of votes from Sunday's elections showed Bukele's New Ideas party and a coalition partner won several times as many votes as the established political parties, the conservative National Republican Alliance and the leftist Farabundo Marti Liberation Front.

Bukele has blamed congress for blocking his efforts in everything from controlling crime to managing the coronavirus pandemic. But he has also shown an authoritarian streak. Two years ago, Bukele sent heavily armed soldiers to surround the congress building during a standoff over security funding, earning rebukes internationally.

Benedict defends his resignation

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has marked the eighth anniversary of his historic resignation by insisting in an interview published Monday that he stepped down knowingly and that “there is only one pope” – Francis.

Benedict spoke to leading daily Corriere della Sera to try to put to rest once again claims by some of his conservative admirers that Francis' 2013 election was somehow illegitimate and that Benedict remains pontiff.

Benedict, who turns 94 next month, called out “some of my more 'fanatical' friends'' who remain angry at his resignation, which paved the way for a very different type of pontificate under Francis: less doctrinaire and more focused on the church as a field hospital for the poor and marginalized.

“It was a difficult decision. But I did it fully conscious and I think I did the right thing,” Benedict was quoted as saying.

Former French president guilty

A Paris court found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to a year in prison. He can ask to serve that time at home and also plans to appeal.

The 66-year-old, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted of trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated.

He will remain free while he appeals, but it was a blow to the retired politician who still plays an influential role in French conservative politics. It's not the end of his legal troubles either: He faces another trial later this month and is also under investigation in a third case.

$11.5 million for Churchill painting

A Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction Monday for more than $11.5 million. The buyer wasn't immediately identified.

“Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque,” depicting the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, is the only painting that Britain's wartime prime minister completed during the 1939-45 conflict. It was completed after the January 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Churchill gave the painting to Roosevelt as a memento of the trip. The painting was sold by Roosevelt's son after the president's death in 1945 and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011. The couple have spent years in divorce proceedings amid speculation about the fate of their large art collection.