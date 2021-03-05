Myanmar violence stirs outrage

YANGON, Myanmar – Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response Thursday, a day after 38 people were killed. Videos showed security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators.

Despite the shocking violence the day before, protesters returned to the streets Thursday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 takeover – and were met again with tear gas.

The international response to the coup has so far been fitful, but a flood of videos shared online showing security forces brutally targeting protesters and other civilians led to calls for more action.

The United States called the images appalling, the U.N. human rights chief said it was time to “end the military's stranglehold over democracy in Myanmar,” and the world body's independent expert on human rights in the country urged the Security Council to watch the videos before meeting today to discuss the crisis.

U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, described Wednesday as “the bloodiest day” since the takeover, when the military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 50 civilians, mostly peaceful protesters, are confirmed to have been killed by police and soldiers since then, including the 38 she said died Wednesday.

“(A) video clip showed a protester was taken away by police and they shot him from very near,” Schraner Burgener said. “He didn't resist to his arrest, and it seems that he died on the street.”

She appeared to be referring to a video shared on social media that begins with a group of security forces following a civilian, who they seem to have pulled out of a building.

A shot rings out, and the person falls. After the person briefly raises their head, two of the soldiers drag the person down the street by the arms.

In other footage, about two dozen security forces, some with their firearms drawn, chase two people wearing the construction helmets donned by many protesters down a street. When they catch up to the people, they repeatedly beat them with rods and kick them. One of the officers is seen filming the scene on his phone.

In yet another video, several police officers repeatedly kick and hit a person with rods, while the person cowers on the ground, hands over their head. Officers move in and out of the frame, getting a few kicks in and then casually walk away.

More than 500 children are estimated to be among those arbitrarily detained, UNICEF said Thursday.

On Thursday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric condemned the targeting of journalists by security forces, including the video of Thein Zaw's arrest, and called for their release.

UNICEF, meanwhile, condemned the reported killings of at least five children since Wednesday, as well as the wounding of four others.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all of those with “information and influence” to hold military leaders to account.

“This is the moment to turn the tables towards justice and end the military's stranglehold over democracy in Myanmar,” she said.

The Security Council has scheduled closed-door consultations for today on calls to reverse the coup – including from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – and stop the escalating crackdown.