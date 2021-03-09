Meghan, Harry interview touches on race, anguish

LOS ANGELES – In a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful palace discussions about the color of their son's skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the couple's first since they stepped down from royal duties, and the two-hour special included numerous revelations likely to reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic.

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured tabloid attacks and false stories.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born.” The statement led Winfrey to incredulously ask “What?”

While Winfrey sat in silence, Meghan said she struggled to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son's skin color. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalize” those conversations.

Meghan, the actor formerly known as Meghan Markle, said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn't be provided security.

Meghan said processing everything during her pregnancy was “very hard.” More than the “prince” title, she felt the most troubled over her son's protection.

“He needs to be safe,” a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. “We're not saying don't make him a prince or princess, whatever it's going to be. But if you're saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”

In a rare positive moment in the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed their second would be a girl.

Winfrey ran through headlines about Meghan and at one point asked about the mental health impact. Meghan responded that she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace's human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time and a shame to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he suffered,” she said. “But I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it. And I just didn't, I just didn't want to be alive anymore.”

Harry, too, said there are lasting impacts about Meghan's treatment and his relationship with his family.

“There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with his father, Prince Charles. “I feel really let down. He's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”

Harry acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother, William. Harry disputed rumors he intentionally blindsided his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his decision to split.

“I have too much respect for her,” he said.