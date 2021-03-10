The Journal Gazette
 
    Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Associated Press

     

    GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the group’s top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.

    Sinwar, who is close to the group’s hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.

    Wednesday's victory was confirmed by Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas figure.

