Wednesday, March 10, 2021 11:00 am
Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the group’s top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.
Sinwar, who is close to the group’s hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.
Wednesday's victory was confirmed by Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas figure.
