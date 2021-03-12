Mosaic back in museum after stint as NYC table

NEMI, Italy – A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there.

Officials unveiled the mosaic at the Museum of Roman Ships, which was built in the 1930s to house the treasures of two huge ceremonial ships Caligula commissioned around A.D. 40. The ships eventually sank and were excavated from the depths of Lake Nemi, south of Rome, starting in the late 1890s.

The mosaic, a 1.5-square-meter geometric print in rich green, reddish-purple and white stone, was part of an inlaid floor on one of the ships, which were designed and decorated essentially as floating palazzi in a testament to Caligula's greatness.

It's unclear when or how the mosaic passed into private hands. But eventually it was purchased by a New York antiquities dealer and her Italian journalist husband. They shipped it back to New York and made a coffee table out of it for their Park Avenue apartment.

And there it sat, relatively undisturbed, until Oct. 23, 2013. That night, at the Bulgari jewelry store on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, marble and stones expert Dario Del Bufalo gave a lecture and book signing for his new book “Porphyry” – on the rare reddish-purple stone preferred by the Roman emperors – attended by New York's cultural elite.

As he was signing books, Del Bufalo said he overheard two women leafing through his book exclaim “This is Helen's mosaic! This is Helen's mosaic!'” after seeing a photograph of the work.

“I didn't understand,” Del Bufalo said Thursday as the mosaic was put on display at the Nemi museum. “There were a lot of art experts, and I asked 'Who is Helen?' And they told me she is a woman who has a house on Park Avenue and this same mosaic.”

Helen was Helen Fioratti, the antiquities dealer. Del Bufalo said the Manhattan district attorney's office eventually asked him to authenticate the mosaic, and the office in October 2017 announced it had seized the mosaic and turned it back over to Italian consular authorities, who repatriated it to Italy. It has been on temporary exhibition since then .

Fioratti told The Associated Press at the time of the seizure that she had bought the mosaic in good faith more than 40 years earlier while living in Italy and had been told it belonged to the aristocratic Barberini family. She was never prosecuted, and she decided not to contest the seizure because she believed it would cost too much and take too long.

“It was an innocent purchase,” she said then, adding that the sale had been brokered by an Italian art historian known for recovering art stolen by the Nazis. “We were very happy with it. ... We had it for years and years, and people always complimented us on it.”