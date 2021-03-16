EU says UK not adhering to Brexit

The divorce between the U.K. and the EU is turning nastier by the day. The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing the former member does not respect the conditions of the withdrawal agreement and is violating international law.

The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond April 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

It marks a further worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended Jan. 1. Disputes have included fights over vaccines, the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain, and now again the terms of the divorce.

Brazil to lose 3rd health minister

Brazil's health minister Eduardo Pazuello said Monday that President Jair Bolsonaro is planning to replace him amid the worst throes of COVID-19 in the country yet and after a series of errors decried by public health experts. One of the candidates to replace him, a renowned cardiologist, has already rejected the job.

Pazuello, an active-duty army general, landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience, but instead due to reports of his expertise in logistics.

Pazuello's departure would mean ushering in Brazil's fourth health minister during the pandemic. His two predecessors left the position amid disagreements with Bolsonaro, who criticized broad social distancing and supported the use of an unproven anti-malarial drug to treat the disease.

Huge sandstorm hits Beijing area

China's capital and a wide swath of the country's north were enveloped Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand. Traffic was snarled and more than 400 flights out of the capital's two main airports were canceled amid high winds and low visibility.

The National Meteorological Center said Monday's storm had developed in the Gobi Desert in the Inner Mongolia Region, where schools had been advised to close and bus service added to reduce residents' exposure to the harsh conditions.

French tourist called spy by Iran

Iran has charged a French tourist with spying and “spreading propaganda against the system,” his lawyer said Monday, the latest in a series of cases against foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

Benjamin Berier was arrested about 10 months ago after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women, said his lawyer, Saeed Dehghan.

Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can result in up to 10 years in prison.

France to return Nazi-seized art

The French government announced Monday that it will return a Nazi-looted Gustav Klimt landscape painting to its rightful owners more than 80 years after it was stolen from a Jewish family in Austria in 1938.

The colorful 1905 oil work by the Austrian symbolist painter titled “Rosebushes under the Trees” has been hanging in Paris' Musee d'Orsay museum for decades. The oil work will be returned to the family of Nora Stiasny, a Holocaust victim who was dispossessed during a forced sale in August 1938.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin told a Paris news conference that French authorities hadn't initially identified the painting as being stolen by the Nazis, and its provenance only recently came to light.