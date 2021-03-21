Weary Iranians mark new year, but crises follow

TEHRAN, Iran – The Persian New Year, Nowruz, begins on the first day of spring and celebrates all things new. But as families across Iran hurried to greet the fresh start – eating copious crisp herbs, scrubbing their homes and buying new clothes – it was clear just how little the country had changed.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated Iran, killing over 61,500 people – the highest death toll in the Middle East. And although Iranians had welcomed the election of President Joe Biden after the Trump administration's economic pressure campaign, the sanctions that have throttled the country for three years remain in place.

“I was counting down the seconds to see the end of this year,” said Hashem Sanjar, a 33-year-old food delivery worker with a bachelor's degree in accounting. “But I worry about next year.”

Once again, Nowruz, a joyous two-week celebration rooted in gatherings – at homes, in parks and squares – will be stifled by the pandemic. Gone from Tehran's streets are the performers dressed as “Hajji Firuz,” the ancient folk figure who dances, sings and bangs tambourines to ring in the holiday. Gone too are the usual piles of old furniture, which families can no longer afford to throw out for the new year.

A curfew in the capital forbids residents from venturing out after 9 p.m. And the government has banned travel to cities hardest-hit by the virus.

Last year as Nowruz approached, the country of 83 million had become a global epicenter of the coronavirus. Desperate to salvage its ailing economy, the government resisted a nationwide lockdown. Authorities dismissed alarm over rising deaths, and heads of shrines called on pilgrims to keep coming.

Now, the pain of the pandemic runs too deep to deny. The virus has touched all aspects of daily life, infecting some 1.78 million people, overwhelming hospitals, filling vast cemeteries and pummeling an economy already reeling from U.S. sanctions.

Over 1 million people lost their jobs in 2020, reported the Interior Ministry. Inflation has soared to nearly 50% compared with 10% in 2018, before then-President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran's nuclear accord and re-imposed sanctions. The prices of basic goods, including Nowruz staples like spiced nuts and clothes, have doubled or tripled.

Casual laborers bear the brunt. The poverty rate has surged to 55%. The government's $40 stipends for poor families have failed to plug the gap.

Amid the misery, signs of life were returning to Tehran ahead of the holiday. Last week, throngs of mask-clad shoppers packed the metro and jockeyed to buy last-minute gifts and sweets at Tehran's storied Grand Bazaar. In the northern Tajrish Square, vendors hawked candles and flowers, calling out wishes for a joyous new year.

Through pandemics, wars and disasters, the ancient Zoroastrian festival of Nowruz, or “New Day” in Farsi, has been celebrated continuously for over 3,000 years, predating the region's Muslim conquest.

But the crowded scenes pointed to pandemic fatigue and public intransigence rather than national recovery, especially as Iran's vaccine rollout lags. Around a hundred people continue to die of COVID-19 each day, according to government statistics. Daily infection counts have hovered at around 8,000 since the discovery of a fast-spreading variant earlier this year.