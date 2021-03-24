Israeli election too close to call

JERUSALEM – Exit polls indicate there is no clear winner in Tuesday's Israeli election, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate uncertain and signaling continued political deadlock.

The polls on Israel's three main TV stations showed Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist allies, as well as diverse array of opponents, both falling short of a parliamentary majority. That could set the stage for weeks of paralysis and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election. Exit polls are often imprecise and the official results may not be known for days.

Netanyahu nevertheless said Israelis had “given a great victory to the right and to the Likud under my leadership” in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

Biden, Iraq to talk about withdrawal

The Biden administration is set to resume strategic talks with Iraqi officials next month on the withdrawal of remaining U.S. combat forces in the country and other matters related to the bilateral relationship.

The talks, which began in June under the Trump administration, would be the first under Biden, who assumed office in January.

Report: N. Korea fired 2 missiles

North Korea fired short-range missiles this past weekend, just days after the sister of Kim Jong Un threatened the United States and South Korea for holding joint military exercises.

The missile tests were confirmed by two senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. They come as North Korea has ignored offers from the new administration to resume negotiations, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week pressed China to use its “tremendous influence” to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

Probe finds official in Scotland misled

A Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision Tuesday that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.

The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, by a senior lawyer, cleared Sturgeon of wrongdoing in the scandal that is roiling Scottish politics weeks before a crucial parliamentary election.

Sturgeon, who hopes to use the May 6 election as a springboard to a referendum on Scottish independence, hailed the report clearing her and condemned the one that found fault. She accused political opponents of trying to “bully me out of office.”

Insult could land writer in prison

A popular Polish writer is facing a potential sentence of up to three years in prison for calling the nation's president a “moron” on social media.

Jakub Zulczyk had criticized the manner in which Polish President Andrzej Duda – a close ally of former President Donald Trump – had reacted to the electoral victory of President Joe Biden last year.

Zulczyk wrote on Facebook on Monday that a district prosecutor in Warsaw had filed an indictment against him based on an article in the penal code that makes it a crime to insult the head of state.