Russians detain Navalny backers

MOSCOW – Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside a penal colony east of Moscow where the Kremlin critic is serving time.

Navalny has been on hunger strike for nearly a week to protest what he says is the failure of authorities to provide proper medical treatment for his back and leg pains.

Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union and supporters of the politician gathered in front of the prison. Navalny's physician and the union leader Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva tried to get inside to meet with prison officials and see Navalny or talk to the prison medics about his condition, but were turned away.

Local police said they detained nine people who allegedly “breached public order.” They included Vasilyeva and a CNN crew. Vasilyeva and the journalists were soon released, while other members of the union remained in custody.

Europe affirms AstraZeneca clot link

A top official at the European Medicines Agency says there's a causal link between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots, but that it's unclear what the connection is and that the benefits of taking the shot still outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19.

Any further doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine would be a setback for the shot, which is critical to Europe and the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries. U.S. authorities are still evaluating the vaccine.

Netanyahu told to form government

Israel's president Tuesday handed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the difficult task of trying to form a new government.

He now has up to six weeks to lure his political foes into a coalition, an effort that appears to have slim odds of success. At the same time, those opponents will be working to form an alternative government that could end his 12-year reign.

Arrest made year after paintings taken

Dutch police arrested a suspect Tuesday in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from different museums, a spokeswoman said. The paintings, however, remain missing.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at his home in the Dutch town of Baarn, 25 miles southeast of Amsterdam. His identity was not released.

EU tells Turkey to better human rights

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite.

Dubai deports 12 after nude photos

Those involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai will be deported, authorities said Tuesday, after the footage went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom.

Dubai authorities detained at least 11 Ukrainian women who posed naked in broad daylight along with a male Russian photographer on charges of public debauchery and producing pornography.