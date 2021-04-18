Royal family bids Philip farewell

WINDSOR, England – Sitting by herself at the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth cut a regal but solitary figure: still the monarch, but now alone.

The queen sat apart from family members at the simple but somber ceremony at Windsor Castle, in accordance with strict social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic. But if the ceremony had been for anyone else, at her side would have been her husband of 73 years, who gave a lifetime of service to the crown.

Wearing a face mask, the queen was dressed all in black, except for the diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder – a piece she had often worn on engagements with her husband.

The monarch's four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – sat nearby, as did the queen and Philip's eight grandchildren. The stripped-back service made their loss somehow more personal for people who often live their lives in public.

Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the service for the prince, who died April 9 at the age of 99. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles west of London, but was shown live on television.

Hundreds of people lined the streets outside the castle to pay their respects to the prince. Some held British flags and clutched flowers, while others wore custom face masks featuring the royal's photo.

The nation honored Philip with a minute's silence observed across the United Kingdom at 3 p.m., its beginning and end marked by a gun fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Philip's body was carried to St. George's Chapel at the castle on a Land Rover that the prince himself had specially designed. It was followed by members of the Royal Family, including Princes William and Harry, who made their first public appearance together since Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave a controversial interview to U.S. television host Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed the difficulties of royal life and how the two brothers had grown apart.

Inside the medieval Gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, this service was quiet and without excessive pageantry. Philip was deeply involved in planning the ceremony. At his request, there was no sermon. There were also no eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal tradition.

Former Bishop of London Richard Chartres, who knew Philip well, said the 50-minute service reflected the preferences of the prince, who was a man of faith but liked things to be succinct.

“He was at home with broad church, high church and low church, but what he really liked was short church,” Chartres told the BBC.

William and Harry were part of the nine-member royal contingent, although their cousin, Peter Phillips, walked between them.

There was no obvious tension between the brothers, whose relationship has been strained since Harry's decision to quit royal duties and move to California. After the service, they walked back to the castle together, seeming to chat amiably.

Philip will rest, at least until the queen's death, alongside the remains of 24 other royals, including King George III, whose reign included the years of the American Revolution. The queen and Philip are expected to be buried together in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle.