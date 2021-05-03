N. Korea says Biden remarks a 'blunder'

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea on Sunday warned that the United States will face “a very grave situation” and alleged that President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat.

Last week, Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran's nuclear programs “serious threats” to American and world security and said he'll work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence.

“His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century,” Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Sunday that U.S. policy is “not aimed at hostility, it's aimed at solutions” and at “ultimately achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”