Israel targets tunnels, vows not to let up

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials Monday evening and later said Israel would “continue to strike terror targets” in Gaza, ruled by the militant group Hamas. The United States signaled it would not pressure the two sides for a cease-fire even as President Joe Biden said he supported one.

The latest attacks destroyed the five-story building housing the Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry, a building Israel said housed the main operations center of Hamas' internal security forces.

Israel also killed a top Gaza leader of Islamic Jihad, another militant group whom the Israeli military blamed for some of the thousands of rockets launched at Israel in recent days. Israel said its strikes destroyed 9 miles of tunnels used by militants.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed in the ongoing rocket attacks launched from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel.

Violence has also erupted between Jews and Arabs inside Israel. On Monday, a Jewish man attacked last week by a group of Arabs in the central city of Lod died of his wounds, according to police.