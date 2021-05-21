US, Russia at odds on Arctic shipping

REYKJAVIK. Iceland – The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area.

As Russia assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council on Thursday, the U.S. rallied other members to oppose Moscow's plans to set maritime rules in the Northern Sea Route, which runs from Norway to Alaska, and its desire to resume high-level military talks within the eight-nation bloc. Those talks were suspended in 2014 over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The effort reflects growing concerns in Washington and among some NATO allies about a surge in Russian military and commercial activity in the region that is rapidly opening up due to the effects of climate change.

13 killed in Afghanistan bombings

Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine members of one family, officials said Thursday. Meanwhile, militants stopped a bus in western Afghanistan, ordered three men to get out and shot and killed them.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. The three men on the bus were ethnic Hazaras. The government blamed the Taliban, who denied responsibility. Previous attacks on Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Sarkozy trial begins in France

The trial of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on charges that his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid was illegally financed formally started Thursday. The scandal had thrown his conservative party into turmoil.

Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of $27.5 million on the presidential race he lost to Francois Hollande. He has denied wrongdoing. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, faces up to one year in prison and a fine of $4,580, if found guilty.

Spain, Morocco to aid stranded youths

With border crossings of migrants apparently under control, Spain and Morocco turned their attention Thursday to the plight of hundreds of teenagers and children stranded on both sides of their frontier amid one of the biggest diplomatic spats between the two countries in recent years.

The risks facing youths caught in the middle of the rift remained visible even as the flow of migrants that Morocco let cross over into Spain's North Africa enclave of Ceuta appeared to have stopped.

Spanish police recovered the body of a young man from Mediterranean surf near Ceuta's Tarajal beach, the European soil many Moroccans and other Africans tried to reach by swimming around the border that separates the city from Morocco. Another young man was confirmed dead in the water on Monday.

Europe plans satellites around moon

The European Space Agency presented a vision Thursday to put satellites in orbit around the moon that would facilitate future missions to Earth's closest neighbor.

The plan, dubbed “Moonlight,” would see ESA offer communications and navigation services to any country that wants to carry out lunar exploration missions.

By relying services provided from lunar orbit, space agencies would be able to design their moon landers without the need for cumbersome communications and navigation devices on board. This would free up space to carry other cargo, making each launch more cost-effective, said Paul Verhoef, ESA's director of navigation.