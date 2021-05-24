Mountaintop cable car falls in northern Italy; 14 killed

ROME – A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said.

Six of the dead were Israeli citizens, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

The mayor of Stresa, where the incident occurred, said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon then fell to the ground. At that point, the car overturned “two or three times before hitting some trees,” said Mayor Marcella Severino. Some of those who died were thrown from the cabin.

The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster, which is likely to renew questions about the quality and safety of Italy's transport infrastructure.

Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. The car was believed to have fallen about 50 feet, according to Italian media.

“It was a terrible, terrible scene,” Severino told Italy's SkyTG24.