Mali soldiers nab country's leaders

BAMAKO, Mali – Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali's transitional president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months earlier, the African Union and United Nations said.

A joint statement issued along with the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were taken to the Kati military headquarters.

Those who signed on to the joint statement called for Mali's political transition “to resume its course and conclude within the established timeframe.”

The developments raised new alarm about whether the transitional government would be able to move ahead freely with plans to organize new democratic elections as promised by next February in Mali, where the U.N. is spending $1.2 billion a year on a peacekeeping mission.

Suu Kyi appears in Myanmar court

Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power Feb. 1.

Alongside her were her two co-defendants, former President Win Myint and Myo Aung, the former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myanmar's capital.

State television said the hearing concerned the charge against all three defendants of spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest.

Meanwhile, an American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar was detained Monday by the authorities as he attempted to board a flight, his employers said.

Frontier Myanmar said on Twitter that it did not know why Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained and had not been able to contact him.

Italian cable car disaster investigated

The investigation into Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people will focus on why the lead cable snapped and why the emergency brake didn't engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the support line and crashed to the ground, the lead prosecutor said Monday.

Verbania Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi outlined the contours of her investigation: “The brakes of the security system didn't work. Otherwise the cabin would have stopped,” she said.

Bossi spoke to reporters as the lone survivor of Sunday's horrific tragedy, a 5-year-old Israeli boy living in Italy, remained hospitalized in Turin in intensive care with multiple broken bones.

Eurovision winner passes drug test

Eurovision Song Contest organizers said Monday that the lead singer of Italian glam rock band Maneskin tested negative for drug use, putting to an end speculation that had tarnished the band's victory.

“We consider the matter closed,” the European Brodcasting Union, which produces the annual kitsch-filled song festival, said in a statement.