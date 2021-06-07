Netanyahu harshly criticizes rival

TEL AVIV, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unleashed a harsh verbal attack Sunday against his potential replacement, rightist rival Naftali Bennett, declaring it would constitute the “greatest election fraud” in Israel's history if his own reign as the country's longest-serving leader were ended.

With a parliamentary vote of confidence in a prospective new Israeli government to take place as early as Wednesday, Bennett, 49, retorted that it was time for the 71-year-old prime minister, his onetime mentor, to “let go and allow Israel to move forward.”

Israel's domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, issued an unusual warning over the weekend that rising political incitement could lead to violence, and security has been tightened for several members of the “change coalition” seeking to unseat Netanyahu, who is being tried on corruption charges.

Netanyahu told party allies, “We are witnesses to the greatest election fraud in the history of the country and, in my opinion, the history of democracies.”

“People justifiably feel deceived,” he told the gathering in remarks that were broadcast nationwide.

3 bodies pulled from coal mine

The bodies of three more miners were pulled from a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state Sunday, bringing to four the number of confirmed dead in the flooding and partial collapse of the shaft. Three miners remained missing, and search efforts continued.

The dead miners were found at the small coal mine in Coahuila state, where there have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at coal mines.

German chancellor thwarts challenge

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives handily batted away a challenge from the far right in a state election Sunday that was seen as the last big test for Germany's political parties before a national vote in September.

Projections by public broadcaster ARD put Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union at 36.6%, a gain of more than 6 percentage points compared to the last election five years ago in the sparsely populated state of 2.2 million inhabitants. The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was projected to get 22% of the vote.

11 van passengers killed by bombing

A minivan carrying civilian passengers in northwest Afghanistan was hit by a roadside bomb, leaving at least 11 passengers dead, including three children, an Afghan official said Sunday.

The minivan fell into a valley with the shock of the explosion Saturday, said Badghis provincial Gov. Hesamuddin Shams, adding that rescuers were still searching for bodies in the valley.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the provincial government accused the Taliban.

El Salvador might turn to Bitcoin

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation.

The 39-year-old president, who has maintained approval ratings above 90%, characterized it as an idea that could help El Salvador move forward.