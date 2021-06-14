Swiss reject tax on greenhouse gas

GENEVA – Exit polls Sunday indicated Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hi ked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases.

The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a rise in temperatures that is twice as fast as the global average, the government says. Greenhouse gases – notably carbon dioxide – are seen as the primary culprit.

The proposal would have revised and strengthened an existing law that was aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by 2030. It would have enacted new taxes on CO2-generating fuel and natural gas, as well as on airline tickets.

Nicaragua opposition leaders arrested

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested five opposition leaders during a major weekend round up, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.

The four arrests Sunday and one Saturday suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential rival candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition.

The arrests bring to 12 the number of opponents detained since June 2.

Spanish protest separatist pardons

Thousands of people in Madrid are protesting the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in a failed push for the Catalonia region's independence, the biggest challenge to the country's unity in recent history.

The demonstration Sunday was organized by a civil society group to promote a united Spain and took place at a central square that has become a symbol for far-right political rallies.

Lebanese currency hits record low

Lebanon's local currency hit a record low Sunday, with the country's economic and political crisis worsening with no apparent solutions in the near future. The currency has lost more than 90% of its value since October 2019, when anti-government protests erupted.

The latest crash comes as the tiny country is witnessing severe shortages in vital products including fuel and medicine. Electricity cuts last much of the day, and private generator owners have warned they cannot cover the deficit of the state-owned power company.

Pope calls for aid to Tigray region

Pope Francis demanded Sunday that humanitarian aid reach hungry people in the war-torn Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food deliveries and other assistance.

Speaking at his Sunday noon blessing, Francis said he was thinking of the people of Tigray who have been “struck by a grave humanitarian crisis that has exposed the poorest to famine. Today there is famine! There is hunger!”

The United Nations and aid groups say more than 350,000 people in Tigray face famine and 2 million more are a step away from the worst famine since 2011 in Somalia.