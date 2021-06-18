Israel again strikes areas in Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM – Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war.

The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day.

The military said fighter jets struck Hamas “military compounds and a rocket launch site” late Thursday in response to the balloons. It said its forces were preparing for a “variety of scenarios including a resumption of hostilities.”

Earlier, Israeli police used stun grenades and a water cannon spraying skunk water to disperse Palestinian protesters from Damascus Gate in east Jerusalem, the epicenter of weeks of protests and clashes in the run-up to the Gaza war.

Astronauts reach Chinese station

Three Chinese astronauts arrived Thursday at China's new space station at the start of a three-month mission, marking another milestone in the country's ambitious space program.

Their Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the space station module about six hours after taking off on the edge of the Gobi Desert.

About three hours later, commander Nie Haisheng, 56, followed by Liu Boming, 54, and space rookie Tang Hongbo, 45, opened the hatches and floated into the Tianhe-1 core living module. Pictures showed them busy at work unpacking equipment.

UN concerned by Myanmar abuses

The United Nations' office in Myanmar expressed concern Thursday about escalating human rights abuses after reports this week that a group opposed to the country's ruling military may have executed 25 civilians it captured and that government security forces had burned down a village.

The statement by the U.N. office cited abuses by both sides, calling on “all actors in the current crisis to ensure that international human rights norms and standards are respected.”

Kim prepares for US confrontation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration, state media reported Friday, days after the United States and other major powers urged the North to abandon its nuclear program and return to talks.

Kim issued the order Thursday while clarifying the steps the North must take in response to the policy direction of the new U.S. government of President Joe Biden during an ongoing ruling party meeting.