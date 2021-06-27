The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, June 27, 2021

    Police: At least 7 dead in Bangladesh blast; cause unknown

    Associated Press

     

    DHAKA, Bangladesh – At least seven people died and dozens were injured in an explosion in Bangladesh's capital on Sunday, but authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, police and fire department said.

    The explosion took place in the evening at a building in Dhaka's Moghbazar area and rescuers reached the scene, said Faisalur Rahman, a fire control room official.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters at least seven people died. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said.

