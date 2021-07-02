William, Harry unveil statue of Princess Diana

LONDON – Princes William and Harry put aside their differences Thursday to unveil a statue of Princess Diana, cementing their late mother's place in royal history on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Diana's three siblings joined the brothers for the private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London's Kensington Palace, a place the princess once found solace. It was only the second time the brothers have appeared together in public since Harry stepped aside from royal duties over a year ago.

The statue, which shows a larger-than-life Diana surrounded by three children, was commissioned by the brothers in 2017. The style of her dress is meant to evoke the final period of her life, when she gained confidence in her humanitarian work.

“Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” William and Harry said in a joint statement. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

The statue is “immensely significant” because it underscores the brothers' effort to portray Diana as someone who connected with the people and modernized the monarchy, said Robert Lacey, a historian and author of “Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.” Traditionalists had criticized her as having undermined centuries of tradition.

Diana was killed in 1997 at age 36 along with her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver in a single-vehicle crash in a Paris tunnel. The driver was later found to have been intoxicated.

Links between her sons have been painfully strained in recent months, with William defending the royal family from allegations of racism and insensitivity made by Harry and his wife, Meghan, from their new home in Southern California.

But Diana's memory is something that continues to unite the princes.

Both William and Harry seek to control the way their mother is portrayed, highlighting her philanthropy and common touch while discounting the controversies, said historian Ed Owens, author of “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public 1932-1953,” which examines the royal family's public relations strategy.

“I think that they both share a ... common view of Diana, which they both seek to promote,'' Owens said. “The re-imagining of Diana that is taking place via the princes at the moment is entirely complementary. And I think for the sake of Thursday, bygones will be bygones.''