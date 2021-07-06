UK to end distancing, mask rules

LONDON – Britain plans to scrap laws requiring face masks and social distancing this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, even as he acknowledged that lifting the restrictions will drive surging coronavirus cases higher.

Johnson said legal controls will be replaced by “personal responsibility” when the country moves to the final stage of its lockdown-lifting roadmap. That's scheduled to happen July 19, though Johnson said a final decision would come July 12.

Limits eased on US-Canada travel

Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said plans to totally reopen the border would be announced over the next few weeks.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Canada can skip a 14-day quarantine that has been a requirement since March 2020.

Journalists injured in Tbilisi protest

A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event.

Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening canceled the event.

Storm plays role in Gulf fireball

Mexico's state-owned oil company said Monday a bizarre chain of events set off a strange subaquatic fireball seen last week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroleos Mexicanos said an intense storm Friday forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred. Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the firm said.