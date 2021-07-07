28 feared dead in Russian plane crash

MOSCOW – A plane carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather in Russia's Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead.

Wreckage from the An-26 was found on a coastal cliffside and in the sea near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach for a landing in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.

The plane “practically crashed into a sea cliff,” which wasn't meant to be in its landing trajectory, according to Sergei Gorb, deputy director of the company that owns the aircraft, Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

Thai chemical factory again erupts in flames

Chemicals at a factory just outside the Thai capital burst back into flames briefly Tuesday, sending up another cloud of toxic black smoke and highlighting the continuing health danger from an industrial accident that killed one and injured dozens more.

Extinguishing the first blaze took more than 24 hours after it started with an explosion about 3 a.m. Monday that blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes. Firefighters continued to douse the site with water and foam to keep the highly flammable chemicals from reigniting, but flames broke out again and burned for about an hour Tuesday afternoon.

More than 60 people were injured in the disaster, including a dozen emergency responders, and more than 30 of them were hospitalized. An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in the blaze.

British jury convicts man, 19, of 2 murders

A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park, a crime driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot.

A jury at London's Central Criminal Court deliberated for eight hours before finding Danyal Hussein guilty of fatally stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at Fryent Country Park in June 2020.

Prosecutors said Hussein, who did not know the victims, had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery. They said the suspect was obsessed with demons and spells and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge.

Zimbabwe reinstates restrictions amid surge

Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 amid vaccine shortages, the country's information minister announced Tuesday.

Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localized lockdowns in hot spots, and a ban on inter-city travel. The virus has spread to rural areas which have sparse health facilities.

To try to contain the spread, most people must stay at home, similar to restrictions on movement adopted in March last year, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

14 of 32 Miss Mexico hopefuls test positive

Contestants from 14 of Mexico's 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua said Tuesday.

State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernández Herrera told local media that all the contestants had all submitted negative tests before the pageant in the state capital. But authorities received an anonymous tip that one person was in fact infected with the virus.

After tests were performed, almost half of the contestants were found to be positive along with one noncontestant. The contest was shortened and brought to an end Saturday after the results came in.

Pope back on his feet after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis ate breakfast, read the newspapers and took a walk Tuesday as he continued recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said.

A statement from the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said tests performed following the pontiff's Sunday surgery to remove half of his colon yielded “good” and normal result.