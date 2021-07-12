Pope Francis makes 1st appearance post-surgery

ROME – Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major intestinal surgery last week, greeting well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a “precious” good.

Francis, 84, has been steadily on the mend, according to the Vatican, following his July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his colon that had narrowed due to inflammation.

But it hasn't said just when he might be discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. On the morning after his surgery, a Holy See spokesperson said his hospital stay was expected to last seven days, “barring complications.”

At first the pontiff's voice sounded a bit weak as he began his remarks after stepping onto a balcony outside his special suite at Gemelli at noon. But he smiled broadly at those gathered below, including some hospital patients well enough to temporarily leave their rooms to cheer for him.

Noon is when traditionally he would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St. Peter's Square to recite the Angelus, or prayer.

Exactly a week earlier, in his noon remarks he had given no hint that in a few hours he would be having surgery.

“I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment of the Angelus, even here from Gemelli Polyclinic,” Francis said. “I thank everyone. I felt your closeness and the support of your prayers.''

Standing on the balcony with him were some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli, a major Catholic teaching hospital on the outskirts of Rome. The crowd below clapped often.

Francis underwent three hours of abdominal surgery under general anesthesia on July 4, and later that night was described by the Holy See as having responded well.