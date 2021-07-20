Iraqi market blast leaves dozens dead

BAGHDAD – A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb Monday, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, Iraqi medical officials said.

The attack took place in the Wahailat market in Sadr City, Iraq's military said in a statement. Two medical officials said at least 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the powerful explosion. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The blast happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers looking for gifts and groceries. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

Haiti leadership shifts after slaying

A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday – a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle after the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse.

Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before he was slain but never sworn in, will replace the country's interim prime minister, Haiti Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press.

It wasn't immediately clear how quickly Claude Joseph, who has been leading Haiti with the backing of police and the military since the July 7 assassination of Moïse, would step down.

UK dances as virus restrictions end

Corks popped, beats boomed out and giddy revelers rushed onto dance floors when England's nightclubs reopened Monday as the country lifted most remaining coronavirus restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns, mask mandates and other pandemic-related curbs on freedom.

For clubbers and nightclub owners, the moment lived up to its media-given moniker, “Freedom Day.” But the big step out of lockdown was met with nervousness by many Britons and concern from scientists, who say the U.K. is entering uncharted waters by opening up when confirmed cases are soaring.

As of Monday, face masks were no longer legally required in England, work-from-home guidance ended and, with social distancing rules shelved, no limits existed on the number of people attending theater performances or big events.

Bangladesh lifts limits for holiday

Tens of millions of Bangladeshis are shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the country's strict coronavirus lockdown that the government is allowing for the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha. The suspension has been panned by health experts who warn it could exacerbate an ongoing surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, which was first detected in neighboring India.

“Already there is a scarcity of beds, ICUs, while our health care providers are exhausted,” said Be-Nazir Ahmed, former chief of the government's Health Directorate. “So if the situation worsens and more patients come to hospitals, it will be near impossible to deal with the crisis.”

Virginia base to house Afghans

About 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia along with their families pending approval of their visas, the Biden administration said Monday as the administration rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Members of Congress have expressed alarm about the fate of Afghans who worked for the U.S. over the past 20 years, particularly as the Taliban have stepped up military operations against the Afghan government.

The Afghans will be temporarily housed at Fort Lee, a sprawling Army base south of Richmond starting next week, according to the Defense Department.

Ben & Jerry's takes stand on Israel

Ben & Jerry's said Monday it will stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with our values.”

The announcement was one of the strongest and highest-profile rebukes by a well-known company of Israel's policy of settling its citizens on war-won lands. The settlements are widely seen as illegal and obstacles to peace.

The move by the Vermont ice cream company drew swift reproach from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former leader of the West Bank settlement movement who called it “an immoral decision, and I believe that it will turn out to be a business mistake, too.”