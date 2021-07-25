UN resolution advocates global eye-care access

UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. General Assembly approved its first-ever resolution on vision, calling on its 193 member nations to ensure access to eye care for everyone in their countries by 2030, which would help at least 1.1 billion people with vision impairment who lack eye services.

The “Vision for Everyone” resolution, sponsored by Bangladesh, Antigua and Ireland, and co-sponsored by over 100 countries, was adopted Friday by consensus by the world body.

It encourages countries to institute a “whole of government approach to eye care.” And it calls on international financial institutions and donors to provide targeted financing, especially for developing countries, to address the increasing impact of vision loss on economic and social development.

China flooding toll 58; man rescued

A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday.

The death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported, citing Li Changxun, deputy director of Henan Provincial Emergency Management Department.

Meanwhile, rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were under water, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

Philippine floods force evacuations

Thousands of residents fled flooded communities and swollen rivers in the Philippine capital of Manila and outlying provinces Saturday after days of torrential monsoon rains, which left at least one villager dead, officials said.

Officials said they struggled to open more emergency shelters in order to allow social distancing among the displaced residents and prevent evacuation camps from turning into epicenters of COVID-19 infections. In the hard-hit city of Marikina in the capital region, nearly 15,000 residents were evacuated to safety overnight as waters rose alarmingly in a major river.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro blamed years of illegal logging in nearby mountains and heavy siltation in Marikina River for constant flooding in his city.

Belgium hit again by heavy rains

New floods have again swamped areas of Belgium and washed away cars as a wave of thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the country Saturday.

The provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant south-east of the capital city Brussels were particularly hit. They had already been impacted by the devastating floods that left 36 people dead and seven missing in the nation with 11.5 million inhabitants last week.

160,000 protest France virus bill

Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Similar protests were held in neighboring Italy.

Police fired water cannons and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly.

Legislators in France's Senate were debating the virus bill Saturday after the lower house of parliament approved it on Friday, as virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising.

The French government wants to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable people and hospitals, and avoid any new lockdown.

Australia cities see lockdown protests

Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants.

The unmasked participants marched from Sydney's Victoria Park to Town Hall in the central business district, carrying signs calling for “freedom” and “the truth.”

Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks, with residents only able to leave home with a reasonable excuse.

Tanzania gets 1st vaccines from US

Tanzania on Saturday received its first batch of 1 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government.

Tanzania had been among the few countries in Africa yet to receive vaccines or start inoculating its population, mainly because its former leader had claimed prayer had defeated COVID-19 in the country.

The vaccines were received by Foreign Affairs Minister Liberata Mulamula and the U.S. ambassador to Tanzania, Donald Wright, at Julius Nyerere International Airport in the country's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

Former Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who died in March, had refused to accept vaccines after he claimed three days of prayer had healed the country of the virus in June 2020.

Ortega opponent held in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan police placed under house arrest a seventh presidential contender Saturday, meaning that almost all of those who could have challenged President Daniel Ortega in the Nov. 7 elections have now been detained.

Opposition leader Noel Vidaurre was placed under police custody at his home on Saturday, as was political commentator Jaime Arellano. Arellano had been called in for questioning regarding a commentary he wrote criticizing an Ortega speech.

Almost two dozen other journalists and opposition activists have also been detained. Almost all were arrested under “treason” laws that Ortega has used against political rivals. Most face vague allegations of crimes against the state.

Ortega alleges the country's 2018 street protests were part of an organized coup attempt with foreign backing.