Over 100 dead in India landslides

NEW DELHI – Days of landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in western India's Maharashtra state killed at least 113 people and injured 50, officials said Sunday, as rescuers scrambled to find at least 100 missing.

A government spokesperson, Sandhya Garware, said over 130,000 people were rescued from nearly 900 affected villages across the state. Many were stranded on rooftops or atop buses on highways. India's navy also said it deployed helicopters to evacuate stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.

Officials said one of the worst-hit villages was Talai, 168 miles south of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state and also India's financial and entertainment hub. The village of 59 households was buried by a massive landslide on Thursday, state official Sagar Pathak said.

China confronts flooding as storm hits

Trucks carrying water and food Sunday streamed into a Chinese city hit hard by flooding that killed at least 63 people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that have left neighborhoods under water.

Residents cleared away mud, wrecked cars and other debris after record rain that started Tuesday and flooded streets and disrupted train service in Henan province. The provincial government said 8,876 homes had collapsed.

Meanwhile, Typhoon In-fa hit China's east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday after people living near the sea were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors. The national weather agency forecast rainfall of 10 to 14 inches.

Israel strikes Gaza over balloon blazes

Israeli warplanes struck a target in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced early today, saying it was responding to the launches of incendiary balloons that caused at least three blazes in southern Israel.

The military said it had struck a Hamas military base near civilian areas that included a school but gave no further details. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The airstrike came several hours after the incendiary balloons were launched into Israel by activists linked to Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group. Photos and video posted on social media showed them sending the balloons into Israel. On one of them was written the message: “Time is running out.” The launches came two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

US troops not needed, Iraqi leader says

Iraq's prime minister says his country no longer requires American combat troops to fight the Islamic State group, but a formal time frame for their redeployment will depend on the outcome of talks with U.S. officials this week.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Iraq will still ask for U.S. training and military intelligence gathering. His comments came in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of a planned trip to Washington, where he's slated to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday for a fourth round of strategic talks.

The U.S. and Iraq agreed in April that the U.S. transition to a train-and-advise mission meant the U.S. combat role would end but they didn't settle on a timetable for completing that transition. In Monday's meeting at the White House, the two leaders are expected to specify a timeline, possibly by the end of this year.

Kidnappers free students in Nigeria

Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted earlier this month from a Baptist high school in the northern town of Damishi.

Church officials handed those children over to their parents at the school Sunday. But the Rev. Israel Akanji, president of the Baptist Convention, said more than 80 other children are still being held by the gunmen.

So far 34 children kidnapped from the school July 5 have either been released or have escaped from the custody of the gunmen. The gunmen have reportedly demanded 500,000 Naira (about $1,200) for each student.

El Salvador's former president charged

Prosecutors in El Salvador said Sunday they have formally charged former President Salvador Sánchez Cerén and nine others with illicit enrichment and money laundering.

The charges are related to crimes allegedly committed when Sánchez Cerén served as vice president in the administration of President Mauricio Funes from 2009 to 2014. Sánchez Cerén left the country in December and has not returned.Four of the others are also at large.

The scheme allegedly involved $351 million in government funds that were used to make illegal payments to government employees and their associates. The case has become known as the “Public Looting” scandal.