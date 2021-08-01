US Navy believes drone hit oil tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing two on board, the American military said Saturday.

The strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street marks the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Israeli officials alleged Tehran launched the drone strike.

While Iran did not directly acknowledge the attack, the strike comes as Tehran now appears poised to take an even tougher approach with the West as the country prepares to inaugurate a hard-line protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as president.

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher were escorting the Mercer Street as it headed to a safe port, the U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said in a statement early Saturday.

Tourists flee from Turkish wildfires

Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats Saturday after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires, Turkish media reported.

Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires erupted.

The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.

The minister of agriculture and forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli, said Saturday that 91 of the 101 fires that broke out amid strong winds and scorching heat have been brought under control. Neighborhoods affected by the fire in five provinces were declared disaster zones by Turkey's emergency and disaster authority.

UK leader's wife reveals pregnancy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, said Saturday that she is expecting the couple's second child.

Carrie Johnson, 33, announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage this year. Johnson said she hoped to welcome her “rainbow baby” around Christmas. “Rainbow baby” is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of an infant.

The environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others.

The Johnsons married in May of this year in a private Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London. The prime minister, 57, had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.