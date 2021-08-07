Hezbollah, Israel fight escalates

BEIRUT – The militant Hezbollah group fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Friday, and Israel hit back with artillery in a significant escalation between the two sides.

It was the third day of attacks along the volatile border with Lebanon, a major Middle East flashpoint where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out. But comments by Israeli officials and Hezbollah’s actions suggested the two were seeking to avoid a major conflict at this time.

Israel said it fired back after 19 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett swiftly convened a meeting with the country’s top defense officials. No casualties were reported.

Myanmar envoy plot nets 2 arrests

Two Myanmar citizens were arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the military junta that seized power this year, by injuring – or even killing – him.

Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar’s ambassador in an attack to take place on American soil, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release Friday.

According to court documents in a White Plains, New York, federal court, a Thailand arms dealer who sells weapons to the Myanmar military hired the pair to hurt the ambassador to try to force him to step down. If that didn’t work, the ambassador was to be killed.

Tigray conflict poised to intensify

Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faced a dangerous escalation Friday as an Amhara regional official said Amhara forces will launch an offensive today against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group,” Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region’s head of peace and security, told the regional state-affiliated Amhara Media Corp.

Afghan official killed by Taliban

The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defense minister.

In a major but symbolic victory, the Taliban on Friday appeared to have taken their first provincial capital – the city of Zaranj in southern Nimroz province. The government, however, claimed that Zaranj had not fallen.