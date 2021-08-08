2nd-largest Greek island threatened by wildfire

ATHENS, Greece – Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Saturday, with one threatening whole towns and cutting Evia, the country's second-largest island, in half. Others engulfed forested mountainsides and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as “a biblical catastrophe.”

A flotilla of 10 ships – two Coast Guard patrols, two ferries, two passenger ships and four fishing boats – waited at the seaside resort of Pefki, near the northern tip of Evia, ready to evacuate more residents and tourists if needed, a Coast Guard spokeswoman told The Associated Press, on customary condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. In northeastern Siberia, 93 active forest fires burned across 2.8 million acres of Sakha-Yakutia, officials said, making it the worst affected region of Russia.

Arrest made in Tokyo stabbings

Japanese police said Saturday they arrested a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo hours earlier, in what Japanese media reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who appeared happy, and chose his targets at random, public broadcaster NHK said.

The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition, according to NHK and other Japanese media. Police identified the attacker as Yusuke Tsushima.

French protest health passes

Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues.

The demonstrations came two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter.

Starting Monday, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people.

Iran denounces G7 accusations

Iran on Saturday denounced accusations by leading industrial nations that Tehran was behind last week's deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying Iran “strongly condemns” Friday's statement by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven.

The group is made up of representatives of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S.

Khatibzadeh said the statement made baseless accusations against Iran. He called the accusation a “scenario” created by Israel and said Israel has had a long history designing similar “plots.”

Reputed crime boss arrested

A reputed top Naples crime syndicate boss was arrested Saturday as she was about to board a flight to Spain, Italian authorities said.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese praised the arrest of Maria Licciardi, 70, by Carabinieri officers on orders of Naples prosecutors.

Investigators have alleged that Licciardi ran extortion rackets as head of the Licciardi Camorra crime syndicate clan.

Bat's long flight wows scientists

A tiny bat that flew over 1,200 miles from Britain to Russia is being hailed as a mini-Olympian by scientists who hope her flight will teach them more about how climate change is affecting the species.

The Nathusius' pipistrelle was found in a village in the Pskov region of northwestern Russia, according to the U.K.'s Bat Conservation Trust. The bat, which weighed a quarter of an ounce and was about the size of a human thumb, had been ringed by a bat recorder near London's Heathrow Airport in 2016.

The Nathusius' pipistrelle is found across Europe from the U.K. to Asia Minor.

But recent studies suggest that some bats are now spending the winter further north than in the past and that their numbers are increasing in the British Isles.