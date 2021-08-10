Ethiopia to citizens: Stop Tigray forces 'once and for all'

Ethiopia’s government on Tuesday summoned “all capable" citizens to war, urging them to join the military and stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region “once and for all," abandoning the unilateral cease-fire it declared in June as its military retreated from Tigray, while deadly fighting now spreads into other regions.

The Tigray conflict now affects all of Ethiopia’s 110 million people, and the Tigray forces are no longer on the defensive in a war that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, once declared would be over within weeks.

Spokespeople for Abiy’s office, the military and the Tigray emergency task force did not respond to questions as Africa's second-most populous country showed further risk of fracturing.

Ethiopia's sharply worded statement came after weeks of mobilization by the federal government, including military recruiting and blood donation drives, as Tigray forces pushed into Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions following the stunning turn in the nine-month conflict in June.

The Tigray forces say they want to secure their own long-blockaded region of 6 million people, end the fighting and see the prime minister leave office.

“If his government topples, that's icing on the cake,” spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda told the Associated Press last week. On Tuesday, Getachew told the AP the prime minister “wants to send militia to the war front as cannon fodder” and called it unfortunate that “ill-trained, ill-equipped people” are now being pressed into the fight.

Tigray leaders dominated Ethiopia's repressive government for nearly three decades, embittering many across the country by helping to put in place a system of ethnic federalism that led to ethnic tensions. Now the Tigray forces, whose leaders were sidelined when Abiy came to office, are hoping for public support as they vow to press to the capital, Addis Ababa, if needed.

And like Ethiopia's government, they could use deprivation as pressure. Last week, Getachew confirmed that the Tigray forces' aim in the Afar region is to control a crucial supply line to the rest of Ethiopia from neighboring Djibouti, on a major shipping lane.

He called it “part of the game,” saying people in Tigray are starving.

“It’s not to spite the other parts of Ethiopia,” he said.

Thousands of people have been killed in Tigray since November, and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade. Last week the United Nations and the United States sent high-level officials to press Ethiopia’s government for more access to the region, where telephone, internet and banking services remain cut off.